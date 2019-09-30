Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Daughter

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

A 46-year-old trader, Chinedu Ifeteka, on Monday appeared before Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Ifeteka, who is facing one count charge of defilement, however, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, claimed that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, 2019 at the Ojo area of Lagos.

Ayorinde further said that the defendant had several sexual intercourse with his teenage daughter.

He said, “The defendant usually had sexual intercourse with his daughter whenever his wife was not around.

“She told her mother what her father usually did to her in her absence and the case was reported to the police.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence attracts life imprisonment as punishment.

Magistrate Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She however, adjourned the case until November 25 for mention.

 

