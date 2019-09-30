Ondo Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of ‘Osinbajo For 2023 President’ Campaign In Akure

Coordinator of a youth group that organised a political rally for Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, last week in Akure, Bamise Akintomide, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

It was learnt that he is currently being detained at the Criminal and Investigation Bureau Department of the Ondo State Police Command headquarters in Akure, the capital.

A source, who confirmed Akintomide's arrest to our correspondent on Monday, said he must have been picked up for organising a rally in support of the Vice President.

The source said, “He (Akintomide) was arrested by the police. I cannot really say if he was directly picked up or invited for questioning.

“But I can confirm to you that he has been at the police headquarters in Akure since weekend and has been detained over there.

“I know his arrest must be connected with the rally he organised last week for Vice President, Osinbajo, at the APC secretariat.

“A day after he organised the rally, he received lots of strange calls asking him irrelevant questions.”

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Undie Adie, denied the arrest of Akintomide when contacted on Monday.

However, a police source told SaharaReporters on Monday that, “He is in our detention although his people are trying to ensure his bail.

“His arrest was an instruction from above and that is all I can tell you for now.”

Akintomide had on Thursday organised a rally for Osinbajo's candidacy by unveiling his 2023 presidential campaign poster and banner on the streets of Akure.

Spokesperson for the APC in Ondo, Alex Kalejaye, said that the party had no link whatsoever to the group.