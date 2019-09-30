Osinbajo: Nigeria's Problems 'Merely Bread' For Us

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says problems plaguing Nigeria are

"merely bread" for the President Muhammadu Buhari regime, urging

Nigerians to have a similar optimistic viewpoint.



Osinbajo pointed out that deep-seated problems like corruption, ethnic

and religious strife were 'merely bread'.



The country's vice-president stated this at the Independence Day

Interdenominational Service held at the National Christian Centre

ahead of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary.



Osinbajo declared: “God Almighty has taken away the protection of the

enemies of this nation. He has taken away their powers, the noise we

hear, the turbulence we experience, are the last gasps of a defeated

foe.



"The day of freedom is at the door. As with Abraham, we in the words

of Hebrews 11:10 wait for the new Nigeria, which has foundations,

whose builder and maker is God.”



“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous

Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united

Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of

separation, but the joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready

to fulfil His promise.



“We stand outside the new city, the Promised Land, the new Nigeria;

like the spies sent by Moses to spy out the Promised Land, some are

saying, 'Ha! It is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and

religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians

are too selfish and mischievous'.



“Yet, like Caleb and Joshua, we declare that these problems are merely

bread for us. We will enter the Promised Land. The new Nigeria is

here, and each and every one of us, our families, our friends, all of

us, will eat the pleasant fruits of this land."