Osinbajo: Nigeria's Problems 'Merely Bread' For Us

Osinbajo pointed out that deep-seated problems like corruption, ethnic and religious strife were 'merely bread'.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says problems plaguing Nigeria are
"merely bread" for the President Muhammadu Buhari regime, urging
Nigerians to have a similar optimistic viewpoint.

Osinbajo pointed out that deep-seated problems like corruption, ethnic
and religious strife were 'merely bread'.

The country's vice-president stated this at the Independence Day
Interdenominational Service held at the National Christian Centre
ahead of Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary.

Osinbajo declared: “God Almighty has taken away the protection of the
enemies of this nation. He has taken away their powers, the noise we
hear, the turbulence we experience, are the last gasps of a defeated
foe.

"The day of freedom is at the door. As with Abraham, we in the words
of Hebrews 11:10 wait for the new Nigeria, which has foundations,
whose builder and maker is God.”

“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous
Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united
Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of
separation, but the joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready
to fulfil His promise.

“We stand outside the new city, the Promised Land, the new Nigeria;
like the spies sent by Moses to spy out the Promised Land, some are
saying, 'Ha! It is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and
religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians
are too selfish and mischievous'.

“Yet, like Caleb and Joshua, we declare that these problems are merely
bread for us. We will enter the Promised Land. The new Nigeria is
here, and each and every one of us, our families, our friends, all of
us, will eat the pleasant fruits of this land."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech How Sowore Predicted Long Ago That DSS Would Not Let Him Go –Segun Adeniyi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Taxes Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Nigerians In Diaspora Petition World Bank To Stop Another $2.5-Billion Loan To Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Cannot Complain The Handling Of Sowore's Case By Justice Taiwo, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad