Police Handed Over 190 Children To Us, Not 300, Says Kaduna State Government

The police spokesman in the state, Yakubu Sabo, told News Agency of Nigeria that the over 300 inmates were handed over to the state government.

The Kaduna State government has refuted claims by the police that 300
children rescued from a ‘rehabilitation centre’ at Rigasa in Kaduna,
were handed over to the government.

The police spokesman in the state, Yakubu Sabo, told News Agency of
Nigeria that the over 300 inmates were handed over to the state
government.

Denouncing the claim, the Commissioner for Human Services and Social
Development in Kaduna state, Hafsat Baba, on Sunday told Daily Trust
that the ministry received only 190 children, not 300.

She explained that among the children handed over to her on Saturday
were 77 children and 113 adults.

“Yes, the police handed over 190 children evacuated from the 'school'
to us and 77 are children while 113 are adults. We conducted a
headcount after receiving them.

“We also did documentation before handing them over to their parents
who were at the venue to receive them,” she said.

The commissioner also added that two of the children were from Burkina
Faso and Cameroon, adding that the ministry had informed the
immigration service about it.

