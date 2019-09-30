Police Rescue 19 Pregnant Girls At Lagos Baby Factory, Arrest Two Traffickers

The Lagos State Police Command says it has discovered a baby factory in Lagos.



Bala Elkana, the spokesman for the police in the state, said the girls

used to 'manufacture' the babies were tricked with employment

opportunities in Lagos as they were forced to get pregnant and their

babies later sold.



Elkana disclosed that the babies were sold between N300,000 and N500,000.



“On 19/09/2019 at 1600hrs, acting on the strength of information from

a reliable source, detectives from Ishiri Osun Police Station led by

the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe stormed a building at No.

14 Adisa Street Ayanwale, Ikotun Lagos, suspected to be used for child

trafficking.



“Nineteen pregnant girls ages 15 and 28 were rescued. Four kids were

also rescued," the police spokesman explained.



They were recovered from four different locations including No 32

Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun; No 29 Olugbeyohun Street,

Olakunle Bus Stop Abaranja; No 4/6 Anomo Street, Abaranja and at the

address mentioned earlier.



The pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom,

Anambra, Abia, and Imo states.



“The babies are sold between N300,000 and N500,000 depending on their

sex," said Elkana.



"Boys are sold for N500,000 and girls for N300,000.”



Elkana said two suspects, Happiness Ukwuoma and Sherifat Ipeya, were

arrested in connection with the case.



He added that the suspects did not receive formal medical training but

operated as nurses.



“The suspects are natives of Imo and Lagos states, respectively. The

command has launched a manhunt of the principal suspect, Madam Oluchi

‘f’ from Mbano, Imo State. She is a mother of five.



“The young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose

of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers.

The girls were tricked with employment as domestic staff in Lagos,”

the police spokesman disclosed.