Rivers Government Acquires Shell’s 45 Per Cent Interest In OML 11

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday said that the state government had acquired the 45 per cent interest of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria in Oil Mining Lease 11 located in Ejama Ebubu community under Eleme Local Government Area and other communities in Ogoni.

Wike, who disclosed this during a state broadcast at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital, added that the decision was in the best interest of the state.

The governor stated that the background for the acquisition of OML 11 was based on court judgments, which had already been recorded in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement, PUNCH reports.









