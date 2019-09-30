Rivers Government Acquires Shell’s 45 Per Cent Interest In OML 11

The governor stated that the background for the acquisition of OML 11 was based on court judgments, which had already been recorded in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement, PUNCH reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday said that the state government had acquired the 45 per cent interest of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria in Oil Mining Lease 11 located in Ejama Ebubu community under Eleme Local Government Area and other communities in Ogoni.

Wike, who disclosed this during a state broadcast at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital, added that the decision was in the best interest of the state.

The governor stated that the background for the acquisition of OML 11 was based on court judgments, which had already been recorded in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement, PUNCH reports. 





 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore: I'm Ready For Buhari Regime's Ridiculous Charges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N90 Billion Scandal: Osinbajo Must Prove His Innocence, Says CAN But VP Says Allegation Is 'Rubbish'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore: Too Early For President Buhari To Intervene, Femi Adesina Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Sowore, Bakare To Take Their Plea
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Treasonable Felony: Sowore, Bakare Arrive Court Amidst Cheers 
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Revolution Will Happen, Says Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Manhandles Sowore In Courtroom For Speaking With Journalists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore: I'm Ready For Buhari Regime's Ridiculous Charges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Arewa Youths Movement Threatens OPC Leader, Gani Adams, Calls Him Warmonger
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore: Court Fixes Friday For Fresh Bail Application Hearing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad