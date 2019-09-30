Sowore, Mandate To Know Fate On Friday, Remanded In DSS Custody

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu asked that the activists should be demanded in the Department of State Services custody till the adjourned date.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

Olawale Bakare (Mandate) and Omoyele Sowore in court

 

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, October 4 for the hearing of the bail application filed by detained activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Olumide Fusika, told the court that the defendants would not be able to take their plea because they were not allowed to have access to their lawyers.

Olumide, who is holding brief for Femi Falana (SAN), said that the same court made an order that Sowore should be released by the DSS after depositing his international passport to the court’s registrar.

He told the court that the defendant had since met the bail condition but the DSS had refused to obey the order.

In her ruling, Justice Ojukwu ruled that since the defendants were in court, they should take their plea.

Ojukwu also dismissed the oral application for bail moved by the defence counsel, asking him to file a formal application.

Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge brought against them by the Nigerian Government.

The offence bordered on treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari and money laundering.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

