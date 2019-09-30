Speaker Resignation: Thugs Invade, Steal Mace Of Bayelsa House Of Assembly

They took away the mace, the legislative symbol of power and authority.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

Bayelsa State House of Assembly


There was pandemonium at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly complex as thugs invaded it, shooting sporadically.

They took away the mace, the legislative symbol of power and authority. 

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Tonye Isenah, was expected to resign today at the floor of the house. 

Isenah's expected resignation, followed pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party's leaders to resign ahead of the ‪November 16 governorship election.

Meanwhile, Some of the state's lawmakers have reportedly elected Monday Obolo as the new speaker. 

Obolo is representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2.
 

