UK To Quit EU On October 31, Says Finance Minister

“It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on October 31.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31, hopefully with a deal, Finance Minister, Sajid Javid, said on Monday.

He told ITV that, “Hopefully we leave with a deal. If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal.

Javid repeatedly refused to set out how the government could deliver Brexit if there was no deal given a law, which demands the Prime Minister delay Brexit in such a scenario.

He added, “The legislation that parliament has passed of course has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged, we will be leaving on October 31.” 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

