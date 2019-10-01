Hate Speech No Longer Tolerated, Says Buhari

President Buhari Observes 59th Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned promoters of hate speech in the country to desist from such actions or get ready to face the consequences.

Buhari gave the warning on Tuesday in his Independence Day speech to the country.

Noting that his administration recognises the freedom of expression of the citizens, he insisted that they would resist the abuse of such rights, especially through the social media.

He said, “Our attention is increasingly being focused on cyber-crimes and the abuse of technology through hate speech and other divisive material being propagated on social media.

“Whilst we uphold the constitutional rights of our people to freedom of expression and association, where the purported exercise of these rights infringes on the rights of other citizens or threatens to undermine our national security, we will take firm and decisive action.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to exercise restraint, tolerance and mutual respect in airing their grievances and frustrations.





