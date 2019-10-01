Hate Speech No Longer Tolerated, Says Buhari

Buhari gave the warning on Tuesday in his Independence Day speech to the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2019

President Buhari Observes 59th Independence Anniversary

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned promoters of hate speech in the country to desist from such actions or get ready to face the consequences.

Buhari gave the warning on Tuesday in his Independence Day speech to the country.

Noting that his administration recognises the freedom of expression of the citizens, he insisted that they would resist the abuse of such rights, especially through the social media.

He said, “Our attention is increasingly being focused on cyber-crimes and the abuse of technology through hate speech and other divisive material being propagated on social media.

“Whilst we uphold the constitutional rights of our people to freedom of expression and association, where the purported exercise of these rights infringes on the rights of other citizens or threatens to undermine our national security, we will take firm and decisive action.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to exercise restraint, tolerance and mutual respect in airing their grievances and frustrations.



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM An Explainer: Why Nigerian Government Is Illegally Detaining Democracy Activist Sowore
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Money Government Unable To Release N1.13trn For Capital Projects, Says Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Oil Ogoni Activists Kick Against Sale Of OML 11 To Rivers Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Winners Of Ibrahim Babangida Essay Yet To Get Cash Prize Six Weeks After Competition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of ‘Osinbajo For 2023 President’ Campaign In Akure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Lawyers Threaten Mass Action, Claim Democracy Under Grave Danger In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM An Explainer: Why Nigerian Government Is Illegally Detaining Democracy Activist Sowore
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy Independence Day: Nigeria Spent N2.87 Billion In 8 Years
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Money Government Unable To Release N1.13trn For Capital Projects, Says Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Nigeria, One Of Our Strongest Partners, Says US President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Ogoni Activists Kick Against Sale Of OML 11 To Rivers Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Winners Of Ibrahim Babangida Essay Yet To Get Cash Prize Six Weeks After Competition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Nigeria @59: My People Are Blinded By ‘Violence’, ‘Tribalism’, Says Burna Boy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Wife Remanded For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad