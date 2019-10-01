Lawyers Threaten Mass Action, Claim Democracy Under Grave Danger In Nigeria

“We view all these desperate moves of the administration as a descent to dictatorship and authoritarianism.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2019

Lawyers Protesting File Photo

 

Lawyers under the Lekki Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association have vowed to embark on series of mass actions in protest of recent acts of the government against the people.

The lawyers also claimed that the latest acts by the government are posing threats to democracy and rule of law in the country.

While addressing journalists in Lagos on Monday, Secretary of the NBA Lekki Forum, Ayodele Ademiluyi, expressed distraught at the flagrant disregard for court orders by the Nigerian Government.

Ademiluyi also lamented the continuous disrespect of the court by the Department of State Services, a security agency that is under the direct supervision of the Presidency.

He said, “We unequivocally make this assertion based on the latest flagrant disobedience of a valid and subsisting court order by the Department of State Services directing the release of Omoyele Sowore.

“We view all these desperate moves of the administration as a descent to dictatorship and authoritarianism.”

The group also reiterated the United Nations Rapporteur Special Report on Nigeria detailing the continued detention of prisoners of conscience employing Terrorism Act, treasonable felony among others, which evidences the attacks on democratic rights.

The NBA Lekki Forum asserted that there are ongoing efforts by the government to further impoverish citizens through its renewed charges on cash transactions by Nigerians.

He added, “We are aghast that there is a grand attempt to milk more money from already impoverished Nigerian masses with the increase of the Value Added Tax without implementation of the meagre N30,000 minimum wage based on the passage of the Minimum Wage Act 2019, either by the Federal Government of Nigeria or majority of the state governments, save for some.

“We are convinced that except Nigerians rise and resist this descent to dictatorship, the future of rule of law seems bleak.

“We hereby give notice that in the coming days, if there is no reversal of the attacks on the principles of rule of law, democratic rights and living conditions of the Nigerian masses, we shall be left with no choice than to unify with our civil society allies to set machinery in motion for mass action against impunity taking over our land.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Wife Remanded For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Daughter
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech OPC Condemns Nigerian Government Over Sowore's Continued Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Nigeria, One Of Our Strongest Partners, Says US President
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Wife Remanded For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of ‘Osinbajo For 2023 President’ Campaign In Akure
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Former Benue Governor, Suswam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Angry Mob Kills Three Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Daughter
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech OPC Condemns Nigerian Government Over Sowore's Continued Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 13 Persons Killed, Ammunition Carted Away In Attack On Military Base
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad