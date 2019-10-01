My Trial Will End In Favour Of Nigerians, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, says his current court trial on the allegation that he insulted President Muhammadu Buhari will end up in favour of the Nigerian people.



Sowore has always advocated against poor governance and bad leadership, notably during the military regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.



He was also vocal in protesting against the poor living conditions of Nigerians and leadership corruption during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.



On Monday, Sowore who is being detained by the Department of State Services (Nigeria's secret police) said his main concern is the good of the people and to fight against an oppressive, corrupt government in the country.



Among the charges preferred against Sowore are cyberstalking and money laundering.



Though he was earlier (September 24) granted bail by a federal high court sitting in Abuja, the DSS has continued to detain him under dire conditions since August 3.



Sowore explained, "I haven't been in touch with my lawyers. I don't know the charges they are bringing against me.



"I am not allowed to see the sunshine. I've not been outside except today. I am happy people are staying strong."



In high spirits throughout the court session, he said regarding his travail, "I have no doubt this will come to an end in favour of the Nigerian people."



Sowore also told journalists inside the courtroom that his shoulder was injured by the DSS operatives who abducted him in Lagos almost two months ago.



"I have a bad shoulder which they broke during my arrest," he disclosed.



"They gave me no access to the telephone. No TV. No newspapers. Nothing.



"What is interesting is that Boko Haram commanders who are engaged in high-level terrorism have access to telephone, TV and even cable in their cells. So you wonder which one is better: a freedom fighter or a terrorist."



Sowore is facing serious allegations involving treasonable felony, accused by the DSS of trying to overthrow the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.



The pro-democracy activist has repeatedly denied such a charge. His detailed reply to the allegation was revealed in the transcript of his interrogation with some DSS operatives in the secret police's detention facility.



On August 3, Sowore was forcibly picked from his apartment in Lagos and taken to Abuja for organizing a rally tagged, #RevolutionNow.



It was a series of peaceful protests against bad governance and unbridled corruption in high places which held in some parts of the country despite the intimidating presence of heavily-armed and hostile security agents who maltreated many of the protesters.



Some were tear-gassed. Some others were arrested and detained without charges.



Pockets of other protests were held following the August 5 #RevolutionNow protests.



But Sowore is not giving up despite having spent a couple of months in detention.



He expressed deep conviction in a non-violent revolution that will bring about needed changes in a nation he has always stuck his neck out for.



Of that non-violent, peaceful revolution, he said on Monday, "I have no doubt this will come to an end in favour of the Nigerian people. Whether you like it or not, the revolution will happen.



"It is only a matter of time."​