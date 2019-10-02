“All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has praised the country’s young musicians and the many dance steps they help to innovate.

The excited VP reeled out the names of various popular dance moves by Nigerian artistes to an enthusiastic gathering in a video seen by SaharaReporters.

Dishing out the name of one dance step to another to the admiration of the packed gathering, Osinbajo said that “all over the world, everybody is ‘gbeseing’ now”.

‘Gbese’ is a popular dance step featured in many Nigerian music videos where dancers are seen momentarily jumping and lifting their legs away from the floor as if they are delivery a strong kick with the under of their legs.

In the video the Vice President said, “From Skelewu to Sekem, Shakitibobo, Shaku-shaku and to the most recent Zanku, I am sure you all know how to ‘Gbese’, ‘Gbe body eee’.

“So, all over the world, everybody is gbeseing now.”

Over the years, Nigerian musicians have been known to invent eye-catching dance moves that not only become big hits in the country but also in other parts of the world.