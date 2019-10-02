“All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps

The excited VP reeled out the names of various popular dance moves by Nigerian artistes to an enthusiastic gathering in a video seen by SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has praised the country’s young musicians and the many dance steps they help to innovate.

The excited VP reeled out the names of various popular dance moves by Nigerian artistes to an enthusiastic gathering in a video seen by SaharaReporters.

Dishing out the name of one dance step to another to the admiration of the packed gathering, Osinbajo said that “all over the world, everybody is ‘gbeseing’ now”.

‘Gbese’ is a popular dance step featured in many Nigerian music videos where dancers are seen momentarily jumping and lifting their legs away from the floor as if they are delivery a strong kick with the under of their legs.

In the video the Vice President said, “From Skelewu to Sekem, Shakitibobo, Shaku-shaku and to the most recent Zanku, I am sure you all know how to ‘Gbese’, ‘Gbe body eee’.

“So, all over the world, everybody is gbeseing now.” 

 Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye WATCH VIDEO

Over the years, Nigerian musicians have been known to invent eye-catching dance moves that not only become big hits in the country but also in other parts of the world.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Housewife Arrested For Allegedly Burning Stepdaughter’s Private Part
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Burst Another Baby Factory In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Inaugurates Committees
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad