Again, Disease Threatens Queens College, Lagos Government Begins Investigation

Queen's College was founded as a girls' school in 1927 during the colonial era



Almost a year after a student of Queens College died of alleged

waterborne disease, there is an outbreak of a communicable disease in

the school.



Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, said the Lagos State

Government has commenced inquiries into the alleged illness in `Queens

College and other state-owned schools.



This was disclosed in a statement by the ministry on Tuesday.



The enquiry team billed to investigate the nation of the airborne

disease, comprised of officials from the State Epidemiology Team,

Primary Health Care Services and Environmental Health Department of

Lagos Mainland Local Government.



While reviewing preliminary reports of the investigations conducted by

the team, Abayomi said that the surveillance team identified what

appeared to be a sporadic increase in upper respiratory tract

infections, characterized by cough, catarrh, fever, and weakness,

across some schools.



According to him, the team has since visited Queens College and

investigations are ongoing.



”Findings, according to the review of health records in the school

sick bay, revealed that 89 students attended the clinic with

influenza-like illnesses,” he said.



The commissioner said a walk-through inspection to other facilities in

the school revealed that environmental sanitation and water supply

were optimal, but could be improved.



He also said the incident was not an outbreak of any sort but an

excessive number of reported cases, that needed to be investigated.



Abayomi said nasal swab samples would be collected from pupils for

confirmation of the cause of the illness.



"As we await a comprehensive report of the investigation being

conducted, I would like to appeal to stakeholders of Queens College,

other affected schools and residents of Lagos State to remain calm.



"All should ensure strict adherence to personal and environmental

hygiene, at all times," he said.



The commissioner assured that the situation was under control and

seems to be on the decline. He said the government would give

necessary updates, as the assessment and investigation progressed.



He advised all schools in Lagos to adopt basic precautionary measures

against diseases and illnesses by teaching and ensuring good health

practices.



Abayomi also urged schools to promote personal hygiene and provide

adequate hand-washing points within the school premises.



"They must also commence and continue to raise awareness about

respiratory etiquette, hold food handlers and vendors to the highest

health and hygiene check protocols, as stipulated in the law, and as

practised world over," he said.



Abayomi urged students to avoid sharing personal items such as spoons,

handkerchiefs, toothbrushes, among others.



”School management must ensure the conspicuous display of posters with

health messages around the school premises.



“They must commence daily announcements with reminders about

preventing the spread of germs and need for frequent hand washing,” he

said.



The commissioner advised parents not to send their children to school

if they had features of an upper respiratory tract infection such as

cold or flu-like symptoms but rather had a doctor review them.



He appealed to school authorities as well as citizens to report

suspected case(s) of any strange illnesses and diseases to the nearest

Public Health Facility or the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in their

Local Government Area.



Abayomi said they could report to the Directorate of Disease Control

in the Ministry of Health, through the following lines: 08023169485,

08023377487.

