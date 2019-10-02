Child Mortality In Nigeria, Other African Nations, Caused By Poor Basic Amenities -Study





Child mortality in Nigeria and other African countries has been

empirically linked to air pollutants, unclean water, poor sanitation,

large household sizes, and environmental degradation.



This is according to a study published by Flinders University in Australia.



“Across African countries, national child health was lowest when water

quality, improved sanitation, air quality, and environmental

performance were lowest,” said Professor Corey Bradshaw, one of those

involved in the study.



”We have also provided the first empirical evidence that large

households are linked to worsening child health outcomes in developing

nations.”



Bradshaw, who is with the global ecology lab at Flinders University,

believes better access to clean water, sanitation services, and family

planning, would reduce the preventable deaths of newborns and children

under five.



“In most regions of Africa, this result suggests that environmental

degradation is possibly now already at a point where it is

compromising food production, water or air quality, or defense against

infectious disease,” he pointed out.



In Nigeria, the value of under-five deaths in the country has been

dropping since the World Health Organisation began compiling the data.



In 2015, the figure was 125.4, in 2016, it was 123.9, in 2017, it was

122.1 and in 2018, 119.9 persons died per every one thousand children

under five years old.