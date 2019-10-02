Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides

In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, said fresh appointments would be announced within the next 30 days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki

 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has terminated the appointment of all his senior special assistants and special assistants with immediate effect, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ogie said the development was in line with efforts to re-organise the governance structure to enhance service delivery to Edo people.

Ogie said the development was in line with efforts to re-organise the governance structure to enhance service delivery to Edo people.

Ogie said the state government offered its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service and assured of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.

 

