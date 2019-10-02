Gunmen Abduct Two Persons In Rivers Community

The gunmen, according to a source from the area, came into the community on Wednesday morning and forced themselves into some houses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

Unknown gunmen

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded Amariari community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State and kidnapped two persons, according to a report by PUNCH.

The gunmen, according to a source from the area, came into the community on Wednesday morning and forced themselves into some houses.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who came in through the waterway, robbed residents of cash and other belongings before whisking away two residents of the area.

The incident happened barely four days after sea pirates hijacked two boats and abducted a councillor and another prominent person from the local government area.

A source said, “It happened in the early hours of today in Amariari in Finima. The kidnappers took away two persons after robbing others of their cash and property.

“We are calling on government and security agencies to beef up security in Bonny Local Government Area so that these sea pirates and kidnappers would be chased out of this place.”

Spokesperson for the police in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Ganduje's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Hours After SaharaReporters Story, IBB Essay Organisers Pay Winners Cash Prizes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Boasts Worst Aspirant Better Than APC's Best As Ruling Party Says Opposition Governorship Aspirants Can't Win Ward Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Housewife Arrested For Allegedly Burning Stepdaughter’s Private Part
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Burst Another Baby Factory In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Inaugurates Committees
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad