Gunmen Abduct Two Persons In Rivers Community

Unknown gunmen

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded Amariari community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State and kidnapped two persons, according to a report by PUNCH.

The gunmen, according to a source from the area, came into the community on Wednesday morning and forced themselves into some houses.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who came in through the waterway, robbed residents of cash and other belongings before whisking away two residents of the area.

The incident happened barely four days after sea pirates hijacked two boats and abducted a councillor and another prominent person from the local government area.

A source said, “It happened in the early hours of today in Amariari in Finima. The kidnappers took away two persons after robbing others of their cash and property.

“We are calling on government and security agencies to beef up security in Bonny Local Government Area so that these sea pirates and kidnappers would be chased out of this place.”

Spokesperson for the police in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.