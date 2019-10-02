Housewife Arrested For Allegedly Burning Stepdaughter’s Private Part

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno State has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Hauwa Adamu, who allegedly used charcoal to burn the private part of her seven-year-old stepdaughter.

This was made known by the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the capital.

He said the woman was arrested in Moduganari area of the city.

The New Agency of Nigeria reports that Adamu allegedly meted out horrible acts of punishment on the minor over what she called disobedience.

Ibrahim said the case was reported to the command by some people.

According to him, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect subjected the girl to different forms of abuse.

Ibrahim said that the girl was put under the suspect’s care sequel to the separation of her parents.

He maintained that the case had been transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation and action.