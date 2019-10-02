How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI

President Muhammadu Buhari

A report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries and Transparency

Initiative, NEITI, has revealed details on how the Nigerian Government

diverted N543.63bn for Natural Resources Development to fund the

Independent National Electoral Commission and budget deficit.



The Punch reports that the report published by the Nigeria Extractive

Industries and Transparency Initiative that the diverted N543.63bn was

also used to fund budget deficits, national security, and Nigeria

Armed Forces, among others.



The report said, “The Natural Resources Development Account was

established to develop alternative mineral resources. The total

revenue received from 2012 to 2016 was N486.26bn.



“Out of this amount, the statutory allocation was N374.15bn from both

mineral and non-mineral revenue.



“A review of disbursement showed that N543.63bn was released for

various projects in the period, meaning disbursement outstripped

inflows by 11 percent.”



“Contrary to the purpose of the fund, it served as a borrowing fund

for the federal government to meet its obligations in areas such as

budget deficits, national security, Independent National Electoral

Commission, Nigeria Armed Forces, among others.



“The utilization of the fund does not match the purpose for which the

fund was established.



“For instance, for the loan of N93,768,951,164 released to the federal

government for funding of budget deficits and advance to states and

Local Governments to meet shortfalls in their revenue.”