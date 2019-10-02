If Nigerian Leaders Fail You, Vote Them Out – Prof. Jega, Former INEC Chairman

Attahiru Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has urged Nigerians to vote out bad

leaders, advising the federal government to use recovered loot to

develop national social security to alleviate hardship in Nigeria.



The former INEC boss spoke during a lecture organized by the

Hudaibiyya Centre held at the Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic

Studies in Kano, to mark Nigeria's 59th independence, reports Daily

Trust.



He said every Nigerian deserves a better life and it is the

government’s responsibility to ensure that.



He said it was unfortunate that responsiveness, leaders’ nonchalant

attitude to the masses woes thrive in Nigeria, ‘‘whereas these are

what other nations have been fighting to erase from their system. If a

leader fails, it is up to the public to ensure that they vote them

out”.



Jega added that there is an urgent need for the Buhari-led

administration to come up with measures that would address insecurity

and instability in various sectors of the nation.