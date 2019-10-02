IPOB, MASSOB, Biafra Zionist, Please Support United Nigeria -Igbo Youth Assembly

Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, a political pressure group has called

on IPOB, MASSOB, Biafra Zionist and the Biafra National Council to

support the unity and peace of Nigeria, urging the groups to drop

their secessionist agenda.



President General of IYA, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, in a statement on

Tuesday, said, “United we stand and divided we fall. If divided or

disintegrated, Nigeria will lose its glory, strength, and diversity,

so the future, progress and development of Nigeria depend on its unity

and diversity.



“IYA Worldwide urges all Nigerians, especially the IPOB, MASSOB,

BIAFRA ZIONIST, Biafra National Council and others to support and

promote the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria.



“We urge the various Igbo groups to do away with the spirit and quest

of secessionism rather indulge in the activities and programmes that

sustain national unity and Peace.



“This because Nigeria as a nation and country is better of united and

remain as one indivisible entity; IYA maintains that Nigeria as a

Nation has many things to benefit as a united and progressive entity

especially in the areas of human and material resources.



"The Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide appeals to our brothers and

sisters, in the spirit of national unity and patriotism to sheath the

sword and not fight for secession and disintegration.



“Rather we want to sue and advocate for peaceful co-existence among

Nigerians. Nigeria is the giant of Africa because of its economic,

political, military, numerical and technically powers and strength and

its diversity over other African countries.”