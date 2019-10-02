IPOB, MASSOB, Biafra Zionist, Please Support United Nigeria -Igbo Youth Assembly

“We urge the various Igbo groups to do away with the spirit and quest of secessionism rather indulge in the activities and programmes that sustain national unity and Peace."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, a political pressure group has called
on IPOB, MASSOB, Biafra Zionist and the Biafra National Council to
support the unity and peace of Nigeria, urging the groups to drop
their secessionist agenda.

President General of IYA, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, in a statement on
Tuesday, said, “United we stand and divided we fall. If divided or
disintegrated, Nigeria will lose its glory, strength, and diversity,
so the future, progress and development of Nigeria depend on its unity
and diversity.

“IYA Worldwide urges all Nigerians, especially the IPOB, MASSOB,
BIAFRA ZIONIST, Biafra National Council and others to support and
promote the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria.

“We urge the various Igbo groups to do away with the spirit and quest
of secessionism rather indulge in the activities and programmes that
sustain national unity and Peace.

“This because Nigeria as a nation and country is better of united and
remain as one indivisible entity; IYA maintains that Nigeria as a
Nation has many things to benefit as a united and progressive entity
especially in the areas of human and material resources.

"The Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide appeals to our brothers and
sisters, in the spirit of national unity and patriotism to sheath the
sword and not fight for secession and disintegration.

“Rather we want to sue and advocate for peaceful co-existence among
Nigerians. Nigeria is the giant of Africa because of its economic,
political, military, numerical and technically powers and strength and
its diversity over other African countries.”

SaharaReporters, New York

