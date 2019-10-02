Lagos-based Lawyer Ifeyinwa Morah Denies Being Imprisoned For N50 Million Fraud

Morah, who claimed the report was damaging to her person, profession, family and business, stated that her opponents sponsored the report to smear her image.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah, a Lagos-based lawyer and aspirant of the Federal House of Representatives in Oyi/Ayamelum constituency for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, has denied media reports that she was served jail term for defrauding her colleagues.

Morah, who claimed the report was damaging to her person, profession, family and business, stated that her opponents sponsored the report to smear her image.

The lawyer said although the matter was settled out of court by a highly respected cleric, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, it was necessary for her to further clear her name.

Morah said: “We owned a licenced company called IT Bureau De Change INT'L as directors, and we were trading on Forex. As the Executive director who was running the daily day to day transactions of the company, after a period of eight months of reviving the hitherto moribund license from the ashes.

“I asked for the account department to compute the account state of the company, but it was obvious that other directors were reluctant or negligent in trying to call up for the Annual General Meetings (AGM) which we were yet to have, so I asked the account department to compute what was my commission, not 'salary because I was not paid salary'.”

The lawyer noted that she revived the moribund company with a working capital of $50,000 of which she grew to a positive excess of N280million.

She stated, “That was how N50 million from our profit was transferred to an Escrow name. It was transferred in escrow to Alhaji Francis Ogboro, and it was supposed to be for him to hold it in escrow pending when the final determination of the accounting system was done.

“The other boardroom members who were unfortunately a couple ganged up against me and said I stole the money from the company. My Co-directors/partners then began the use of negative publications against me.”

She insisted that she didn’t defraud the company as she “was the Executive Director and ran all day-to-day activities of the company”.

She argued further, “I don’t see how a junior member of the outer bar can go around with fraud allegations hanging all over her, and a petition was sent to the NBA without being investigated. So it is evident that it was junk publicity, targeted at maiming my personality and hard earned businesses."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Rape: Present Yourself Before Court, Dakolo Urges Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Threaten Mass Action, Claim Democracy Under Grave Danger In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal $9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Raping Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Hate Speech No Longer Tolerated, Says Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Okowa Suspends Aide For Posting N3.5bn Grant To Delta First Lady On Social Media
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: Present Yourself Before Court, Dakolo Urges Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Threaten Mass Action, Claim Democracy Under Grave Danger In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption N2 Billion Pension Fraud: EFCC Yet To Receive Maina From DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Oil US Government Acquits Eni Over OPL 245 Purchase
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal $9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Not Planning To Seek Third Term, Says Presidency
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad