Lagos-based Lawyer Ifeyinwa Morah Denies Being Imprisoned For N50 Million Fraud

Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah, a Lagos-based lawyer and aspirant of the Federal House of Representatives in Oyi/Ayamelum constituency for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, has denied media reports that she was served jail term for defrauding her colleagues.



Morah, who claimed the report was damaging to her person, profession, family and business, stated that her opponents sponsored the report to smear her image.



The lawyer said although the matter was settled out of court by a highly respected cleric, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, it was necessary for her to further clear her name.



Morah said: “We owned a licenced company called IT Bureau De Change INT'L as directors, and we were trading on Forex. As the Executive director who was running the daily day to day transactions of the company, after a period of eight months of reviving the hitherto moribund license from the ashes.



“I asked for the account department to compute the account state of the company, but it was obvious that other directors were reluctant or negligent in trying to call up for the Annual General Meetings (AGM) which we were yet to have, so I asked the account department to compute what was my commission, not 'salary because I was not paid salary'.”



The lawyer noted that she revived the moribund company with a working capital of $50,000 of which she grew to a positive excess of N280million.



She stated, “That was how N50 million from our profit was transferred to an Escrow name. It was transferred in escrow to Alhaji Francis Ogboro, and it was supposed to be for him to hold it in escrow pending when the final determination of the accounting system was done.



“The other boardroom members who were unfortunately a couple ganged up against me and said I stole the money from the company. My Co-directors/partners then began the use of negative publications against me.”



She insisted that she didn’t defraud the company as she “was the Executive Director and ran all day-to-day activities of the company”.



She argued further, “I don’t see how a junior member of the outer bar can go around with fraud allegations hanging all over her, and a petition was sent to the NBA without being investigated. So it is evident that it was junk publicity, targeted at maiming my personality and hard earned businesses."