Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this while briefing speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

More than 10 years after toll gates on federal highways in the country were removed, the Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced plans to return them.

According to Fashola, a former Lagos State governor, there is no law that stops the government from having toll gates on federal roads.

He said, “There is no reason why we can’t toll, there was a policy of government to abolish tolls or as it where, dismantle toll plaza but there is no law that prohibits tolling in Nigeria today.

“We expect to return toll plazas, we have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what materials they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them.

“What we are looking at now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs.”

Speaking further, the minister said that government was considering eliminating payment through cash by introducing electronic mode of payment.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

