Nigeria's Central Bank Increases Loan Deposit Ratio To 65 Percent

“In order to sustain the momentum and in line with the provisions of our earlier letter, the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) target for all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) is hereby reviewed upwards from 60% to 65%.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2019

 

A month after the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to all commercial banks that their loan book should be 60 percent of total deposit, the apex bank has jacked up the ratio to 65 percent. 

In a letter sent to all deposit money banks, the apex financial institution said each bank must attain a new minimum ratio by December 31, 2019.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noted the appreciable growth in the level of the industry gross credit, which increased by N829.40 billion or 5.33% from N15,567.66 billion at end-May 2019, to N16,397.06 billion as at September 26, 2019, following its pronouncements on the above initiative,” the regulator wrote.

“In order to sustain the momentum and in line with the provisions of our earlier letter, the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) target for all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) is hereby reviewed upwards from 60% to 65%.” 

The letter added, “All DMBs are required to attain a minimum LDR of 65% by December 31, 2019.” According to the letter, the ratio will be subject to quarterly review, in order to encourage SMEs, Retail, Mortgage, and Consumer Lending. 

The CBN said any bank that failed to meet the stipulated ratio, would be fined half of their shortfall and added that each bank should continue to practice quality risk management, in the face of the increased pressure to give out loans.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Money Government Unable To Release N1.13trn For Capital Projects, Says Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy Independence Day: Nigeria Spent N2.87 Billion In 8 Years
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption N34bn Fraud: Ex-First Bank Director, Dauda Lawal, Appeals Forfeiture
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Winners Of Ibrahim Babangida Essay Yet To Get Cash Prize Six Weeks After Competition
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Business VP Sambo Endangers Nigeria; Bent On Selling Key Security Network To PDP Financier, Emeka Offor-PREMIUM TIMES
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Terrorist Behind The Mask In Aso Rock By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech Hate Speech No Longer Tolerated, Says Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Okowa Suspends Aide For Posting N3.5bn Grant To Delta First Lady On Social Media
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Judgment Day For Ganduje, Tambuwal As Tribunals Decide Their Fate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape: Present Yourself Before Court, Dakolo Urges Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Threaten Mass Action, Claim Democracy Under Grave Danger In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N2 Billion Pension Fraud: EFCC Yet To Receive Maina From DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Oil US Government Acquits Eni Over OPL 245 Purchase
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections How Buhari Regime Diverted N543 Billion Resources Fund To INEC, Military -NEITI
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal $9.6 Billion Fine: Punish Former Chief Justice Belgore, HEDA Tells Buhari Regime
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Not Planning To Seek Third Term, Says Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad