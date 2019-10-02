SaharaReporters’ Journalist, Others Named Among Finalists For Global Award

Damilola Banjo

SaharaReporters’ investigative journalist, Damilola Banjo, and other journalists from Nigeria were named among finalists for the 2019 Kurt Schork Memorial Awards in International Journalism.

According to the organisers, the awards honour brave journalists for their reporting on conflict, corruption and injustice.

Banjo was named finalist under the Local Reporter category, which was eventually won by Cameroonian journalist, Amindeh Blaise Atabong.

Apart from Banjo, other Nigerian journalists shortlisted for the award include Chinedu Asadu of TheCable, Amos Abbah of International Centre for Investigative Reporting; Shola Lawal and Adaobi Nwaubani – both freelance journalists.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Banjo was shortlisted for the prestigious Thomson Foundation's Young Journalist Awards.

This was after she was selected by Transparency International as one of its Young Journalists in 2018.

Other winners of the 2019 Kurt Schork Memorial Awards include Amanda Sperber (Freelance Award), and Sangar Khaleel (News Fixer Award).









