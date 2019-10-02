US Government Acquits Eni Over OPL 245 Purchase

The US Department of Justice has concluded its investigation of the

purchase of oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245 by Italian oil giant

Eni, without taking any further decision.



The company which is registered as Agip in Nigeria is also under

investigation in Milan Italy over the $1.3 billion deal brokered by

the Goodluck Jonathan government in 2011.



“Today’s decision by the DOJ confirms the findings of independent

advisors, who conducted investigations into the claims... which also

found no illegal activity,” Eni said in a statement confirming receipt

of the decision.



The company which was also cleared over wrongdoing in another oil

field in Algeria said it believes none of its management were guilty

of corruption in its acquisition of OPL 245 with royal Dutch Shell.



“Eni reiterates that neither the Company nor its management was

involved in any alleged corrupt activities in relation to the Opl245

transaction in Nigeria. Eni is confident that the allegations

currently put forward before the Court of Milan will be found to be

groundless,” it added.



In a transaction facilitated by then-Minister of Justice Mohamed

Adoke, on behalf of the federal government, the Italian firm and Shell

had raised $1.3 billion including the signature bonus of about $200

million, which was paid into a JPMorgan bank account owned by the

Nigerian government.



About $1.1 billion from the account was allegedly used to pay bribes

to politicians and officials of both companies. With the exception of

the signature bonus which was for Nigeria, the rest of the fund was to

serve as payment for the purchase of the oil block from a carton

company — Malabu Oil and gas, created by Dan Etete in 1998, who was

the minister of petroleum Resources at the time.



He had, however, used a fictitious name to insert himself into the

board of directors of the company. Mr. Adoke has however insisted that

neither he nor anyone in the government knew was aware of Etete’s

cunning, despite the fact that he had emerged as the face of the

company since disputes about the legitimacy of the firm flared up in

2001.



Adoke has always insisted that the Jonathan administration was

effecting the pronouncement of a 2006 court judgment.



IN Italy, however, two middlemen Emeka Obi and Gianluka di Nardo, were

in 2018, convicted for their role in the deal.