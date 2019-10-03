BREAKING: Buhari, South Africa President Ramaphosa Issue Joint Statement

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart,
Cyril Ramaphosa, have issued a joint communique on the former's state
visit to the latter and the inaugural session of the elevated BNC
between South Africa and Nigeria in Pretoria.
Full Text Of Communique
1. At the invitation of the President of the Republic of South Africa,
His Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa; His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari,
President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, paid a State Visit to
South Africa from 02 - 04 October 2019, and attended the inaugural
session of the elevated Bi-National Commission (BNC), as part of
continuing bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening and deepening
cooperation between South Africa and Nigeria.
2. President Buhari was accompanied by a high-level delegation
comprising State Governors, Ministers, and Senior Government
Officials.
3. The two Heads of State reviewed a wide range of bilateral,
continental and global issues of common interest. They acknowledged
the historical and strategic relations that exist between the two
countries, and the need to further strengthen the ties of friendship
and cooperation.
4. The two Presidents noted with satisfaction the continued exchange
of high-level visits and meetings between the two countries. In this
regard, they recalled the successful working visit of President
Ramaphosa to Nigeria in July 2018, during which the two Heads of State
reaffirmed their collective desire and commitment to enhance
political, economic and social relations between the two countries.
5. The two Presidents appreciated the vast nature of the two
countries’ bilateral cooperation which covers, amongst others; Trade
and Investment, Energy, Mining, Defence and Security issues, Justice,
Police, Immigration, Tourism, Environment, Education, transport as
well as Science and Technology. In this regard, the two Presidents
took note of the thirty-two (32) signed Agreements and Memoranda of
Understanding (MoUs), and committed themselves to ensure that those
which are in force are fully implemented while those which are not yet
in force are to be revived for implementation.
6. Both Presidents noted with great satisfaction the economic
cooperation between the two Republics and welcomed the steps to
increase trade volumes as well as private sector investments. They
welcomed the important role of the Business Forum, which took place on
the margins of the State Visit. The two leaders further welcomed the
decision to establish a Joint Ministerial Advisory Council on
Industry, Trade, and Investment. The inaugural meeting of the Council
would be held not later than April 2020, in Abuja. The Council is
expected to serve as a critical vehicle in facilitating and promoting
private sector participation in the economies of both countries.
7. Both leaders took note of the significant footprint of South
African businesses operating in Nigeria in sectors such as
telecommunications, mining, aviation, banking and finance, retail,
property, entertainment and fast food industries. They also noted and
welcomed the business activities of Nigeria’s small, micro and medium
enterprises, as well as the investment of Dangote Sephaku Cement in
South Africa.
8. President Ramaphosa used the opportunity of the meeting to brief
President Buhari on the recent incidents of violence in South Africa
affecting foreign nationals. He also alluded to the fact that these
unfortunate incidents are not consistent with the values and
principles underpinning South Africa’s constitutional democracy.
9. President Ramaphosa also dispelled the notion that incidents of
violence affecting foreign nationals were targeted at Nigerian
nationals, as other foreign nationals and indeed South Africans were
affected as well. The President assured his counterpart that the South
African Government was fully in control of the situation and several
interventions including engagements with the diplomatic community and
émigré communities, security operations, policy, and legislation
reviews were underway.
10. Both Presidents strongly condemned the attacks against foreign
nationals including Nigerians in South Africa and the reprisal actions
against South Africans and their interests in Nigeria. They expressed
a strong commitment to take all necessary measures to stop a
recurrence of these attacks which they said undermine the vision of a
strong and prosperous Africa that the two countries have for the
continent.
11. President Ramaphosa further stated that South Africa is an
integral part of the African continent and, in this context advocates
for a peaceful, vibrant and sustainable Africa, and that as Africans,
we all have a shared commitment to foster peace and greater
continental unity. He further said that we should never forget that
our fellow Africans have contributed to developing our economy, and
that of the region and similarly South Africans are helping to develop
economies across the continent.
12. Both Presidents condemned these violent incidents and the
destruction of property and reiterated their call for heightened law
enforcement. They stressed the importance of high-level engagements on
this unfortunate phenomenon as demonstrated by the reciprocal dispatch
of Special Envoys by both countries. In this regard, the two
Presidents endorsed the establishment of an Early Warning Mechanism
and directed the two Foreign Ministers to give practical expression to
the Early Warning Mechanism to be used as a preventative and
monitoring platform.
13. The two Presidents further endorsed the reestablishment of the
Republic of South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria consular
Forum to meet twice a year.
14. At the Continental level, the two Presidents exchanged views on
the current political, economic and security situation in their
respective regions. They also expressed their grave concern on the
ongoing instability in some of the countries on the Continent and
strongly condemned the continued terrorist and extremist activities.
15. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together in
pursuit of sustainable peace and economic development on the continent
in the context of AU Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free
Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).
16. On the international front, President Ramaphosa seized the
opportunity of the meeting to congratulate Nigeria as the current
Chair of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
(UNGA). In the same vein, President Buhari also congratulated South
Africa as the President of the United Nations Security Council for the
month of October 2019 and as the upcoming chair of the African Union
for the year 2020. They reiterated their call for the reform of the
United Nations Security Council.
17. President Buhari expressed gratitude for the warm reception and
hospitality accorded to him and his delegation. He also took the
opportunity to invite President Ramaphosa to pay a reciprocal visit to
the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a date to be jointly agreed and
communicated through diplomatic channels.
18. In conclusion, the two Presidents reaffirmed the strategic
relations that exist between the two sister Republics and committed
themselves to work together to further enhance close political,
economic and social cooperation in the interest of their people and
the continent.
Done in Pretoria, South Africa, 03 October 2019
Issued by: The Presidency