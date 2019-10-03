BREAKING: Buhari, South Africa President Ramaphosa Issue Joint Statement

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart,

Cyril Ramaphosa, have issued a joint communique on the former's state

visit to the latter and the inaugural session of the elevated BNC

between South Africa and Nigeria in Pretoria.



Full Text Of Communique

1. At the invitation of the President of the Republic of South Africa,

His Excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa; His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari,

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, paid a State Visit to

South Africa from 02 - 04 October 2019, and attended the inaugural

session of the elevated Bi-National Commission (BNC), as part of

continuing bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening and deepening

cooperation between South Africa and Nigeria.



2. President Buhari was accompanied by a high-level delegation

comprising State Governors, Ministers, and Senior Government

Officials.



3. The two Heads of State reviewed a wide range of bilateral,

continental and global issues of common interest. They acknowledged

the historical and strategic relations that exist between the two

countries, and the need to further strengthen the ties of friendship

and cooperation.



4. The two Presidents noted with satisfaction the continued exchange

of high-level visits and meetings between the two countries. In this

regard, they recalled the successful working visit of President

Ramaphosa to Nigeria in July 2018, during which the two Heads of State

reaffirmed their collective desire and commitment to enhance

political, economic and social relations between the two countries.



5. The two Presidents appreciated the vast nature of the two

countries’ bilateral cooperation which covers, amongst others; Trade

and Investment, Energy, Mining, Defence and Security issues, Justice,

Police, Immigration, Tourism, Environment, Education, transport as

well as Science and Technology. In this regard, the two Presidents

took note of the thirty-two (32) signed Agreements and Memoranda of

Understanding (MoUs), and committed themselves to ensure that those

which are in force are fully implemented while those which are not yet

in force are to be revived for implementation.



6. Both Presidents noted with great satisfaction the economic

cooperation between the two Republics and welcomed the steps to

increase trade volumes as well as private sector investments. They

welcomed the important role of the Business Forum, which took place on

the margins of the State Visit. The two leaders further welcomed the

decision to establish a Joint Ministerial Advisory Council on

Industry, Trade, and Investment. The inaugural meeting of the Council

would be held not later than April 2020, in Abuja. The Council is

expected to serve as a critical vehicle in facilitating and promoting

private sector participation in the economies of both countries.



7. Both leaders took note of the significant footprint of South

African businesses operating in Nigeria in sectors such as

telecommunications, mining, aviation, banking and finance, retail,

property, entertainment and fast food industries. They also noted and

welcomed the business activities of Nigeria’s small, micro and medium

enterprises, as well as the investment of Dangote Sephaku Cement in

South Africa.



8. President Ramaphosa used the opportunity of the meeting to brief

President Buhari on the recent incidents of violence in South Africa

affecting foreign nationals. He also alluded to the fact that these

unfortunate incidents are not consistent with the values and

principles underpinning South Africa’s constitutional democracy.



9. President Ramaphosa also dispelled the notion that incidents of

violence affecting foreign nationals were targeted at Nigerian

nationals, as other foreign nationals and indeed South Africans were

affected as well. The President assured his counterpart that the South

African Government was fully in control of the situation and several

interventions including engagements with the diplomatic community and

émigré communities, security operations, policy, and legislation

reviews were underway.



10. Both Presidents strongly condemned the attacks against foreign

nationals including Nigerians in South Africa and the reprisal actions

against South Africans and their interests in Nigeria. They expressed

a strong commitment to take all necessary measures to stop a

recurrence of these attacks which they said undermine the vision of a

strong and prosperous Africa that the two countries have for the

continent.



11. President Ramaphosa further stated that South Africa is an

integral part of the African continent and, in this context advocates

for a peaceful, vibrant and sustainable Africa, and that as Africans,

we all have a shared commitment to foster peace and greater

continental unity. He further said that we should never forget that

our fellow Africans have contributed to developing our economy, and

that of the region and similarly South Africans are helping to develop

economies across the continent.



12. Both Presidents condemned these violent incidents and the

destruction of property and reiterated their call for heightened law

enforcement. They stressed the importance of high-level engagements on

this unfortunate phenomenon as demonstrated by the reciprocal dispatch

of Special Envoys by both countries. In this regard, the two

Presidents endorsed the establishment of an Early Warning Mechanism

and directed the two Foreign Ministers to give practical expression to

the Early Warning Mechanism to be used as a preventative and

monitoring platform.



13. The two Presidents further endorsed the reestablishment of the

Republic of South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria consular

Forum to meet twice a year.



14. At the Continental level, the two Presidents exchanged views on

the current political, economic and security situation in their

respective regions. They also expressed their grave concern on the

ongoing instability in some of the countries on the Continent and

strongly condemned the continued terrorist and extremist activities.



15. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together in

pursuit of sustainable peace and economic development on the continent

in the context of AU Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free

Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).



16. On the international front, President Ramaphosa seized the

opportunity of the meeting to congratulate Nigeria as the current

Chair of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

(UNGA). In the same vein, President Buhari also congratulated South

Africa as the President of the United Nations Security Council for the

month of October 2019 and as the upcoming chair of the African Union

for the year 2020. They reiterated their call for the reform of the

United Nations Security Council.



17. President Buhari expressed gratitude for the warm reception and

hospitality accorded to him and his delegation. He also took the

opportunity to invite President Ramaphosa to pay a reciprocal visit to

the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a date to be jointly agreed and

communicated through diplomatic channels.



18. In conclusion, the two Presidents reaffirmed the strategic

relations that exist between the two sister Republics and committed

themselves to work together to further enhance close political,

economic and social cooperation in the interest of their people and

the continent.



Done in Pretoria, South Africa, 03 October 2019



Issued by: The Presidency