Group Petitions EFCC, Seeks Probe Of Osinbajo Over N90bn Allegedly Released To Him By FIRS

SaharaReporters recalls that a former deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, had alleged that Osinbajo started having issues when the presidency discovered that he mismanaged N90bn allegedly made available by the FIRS for 2019 election campaign purposes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, over his role in the N90bn allegedly released to him by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

SaharaReporters recalls that a former deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, had alleged that Osinbajo started having issues when the presidency discovered that he mismanaged N90bn allegedly made available by the FIRS for 2019 election campaign purposes.

In a petition obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the group said that the allegations against Nigeria’s number two citizen were very weighty and worrisome especially against the background that in the build up to the 2019 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari made it clear that public funds would not be approved for the purpose of political campaigns.

The petition reads, “On the basis of this express declaration from the President to the effect that public funds will not be deployed to fund electioneering purpose of the ruling party, the Nigerian people believed and trusted the President’s pledge.

“However, the claims by Timi Frank are implying that the ruling party did not adhere to the directives of the President on his proclaimed non-use of public funds to prosecute the election in favour of the ruling party. 

“If these allegations are proven to be true, it would also mean that the campaign finance legislation governing the electoral process, as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, had been flagrantly violated.

“As a former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the ruling party with the benefit of wide contacts in the seat of power, Timi Frank could as well be privy to information, which the rest of us may not know.

“As such, only a meticulous investigation of these claims will bring the truth to life.

“In the light of these developments and their implications for the legitimacy of the government, and by extension the anti-corruption crusade, CHRICED calls for a robust, painstaking and thorough investigation of these claims with a view to verifying whether they are true or false.

“This step from your honourable commission is critical, and will help clear the air, and douse the suspicion, which the allegations have precipitated since they began circulating.

“If the Vice President is culpable as these allegations claim, then he should be made to face the consequences of such culpability.

“However, if the claimant making the allegations is found to be deceiving the public, appropriate steps should be taken to hold him to account in line with the rule of law.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Has No Forensic Evidence To Prove Maina Stole Money – Frank Tietie
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption N84.6 Million Diversion: 4 INEC Officials In EFCC Net
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari, South Africa President Ramaphosa Issue Joint Statement
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Nigerian Money Launderer, Ike Obiamiwe, Jailed For £1 Million Scam In UK
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad