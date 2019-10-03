Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum

Labour Demands For New Minimum Wage In Nigeria



The organised labour in Nigeria comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have given the Nigerian Government two weeks to implement the new minimum wage of N30, 000 or risk a nationwide industrial action.

In a statement by presidents of the two unions, the organised labour accused the government’s negotiating team of complacency.

Labour insisted that the delay in implementing the consequential salaries adjustment was caused by the government.

The workers’ unions demanded a reconvening of the negotiation meeting before October 16, adding that they would not guarantee industrial harmony after the deadline.

