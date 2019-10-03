Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime

British prison

Two gang members have been jailed after pleading guilty to firearms offences following a pro-active surveillance operation by detectives from Specialist Crime.

The two men were sentenced on Tuesday, 1 October at Inner London Crown Court.

Samson Olayinka, 22, of Falmouth Road, SE1 was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm with intent to enable another to endanger life.

Kluivert Atoprah, 19 (17.10.99) of Kennington Park Road, SE11 was sentenced to five years and eight months for possession of firearms, offensive weapons, and bladed articles.

Detective Chief Inspector James Harper, said: “These two men were carrying weapons including a shotgun. There is no telling what they would have done with them if confronted by a rival.

“We remain committed to taking guns and knives off our streets, and arresting those who pose a threat to the safety of Londoners is our priority.

"The Met’s firearms officers are highly trained and it is very rare that they discharge their weapons. That night, they genuinely feared for their lives."

On 5 November 2018, Trident detectives, supported by colleagues from the Specialist Firearms Command (SCO19), attempted to stop two people on a moped on Bowling Green Street, SE11.

The moped failed to stop for police and was pursued into Montford Place. The suspects attempted to evade capture by driving through bollards; their attempt proved unsuccessful and they crashed.

Firearms officers detained Atoprah by the moped. He was found to be wearing body armour and two knives were found on the ground next to him.

Officers continued to pursue Olayinka – who was the pillion passenger.

During the foot chase, they heard gunshots and an armed officer subsequently fired his weapon.

Olayinka was detained in Montford Place. He was also found to be wearing body armour. There were no reported injuries.

During a search of a building site directly where he was detained, officers found a sawn-off shotgun with two spent cartridges. It was later established that weapon had been discharged as Olayinka discarded it, which caused the pursuing police officers to fear for their safety.

The men were both arrested and taken to south London police stations. They were charged on 7 November 2018.