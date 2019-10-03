Nigerians Serving 1000, 500 Years Jail Terms In Ghana —Umahi

The governor said, “I get a lot of calls from people in Ghana, saying a lot of them are about to be sentenced. Some people have been imprisoned for 1000 years and some 500 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, claims some Nigerians have been
sentenced to 1,000 years' imprisonment, others 500 years in Ghana.

SaharaReporters could not independently verify the claim as of the
time of filing this report.

Umahi stated this at Township Stadium in Abakiliki during the 59th
Independence anniversary and 23 years of Ebonyi State's creation.

The governor said, "I get a lot of calls from people in Ghana, saying
a lot of them are about to be sentenced. Some people have been
imprisoned for 1000 years and some 500 years.

“So, it is important that as Nigerians, we re-evaluate ourselves
because a major cause of this is quick wealth among Nigerians and
quest to travel aboard at all cost."

Umahi added, “We must, as Nigerians, do everything to uphold our
cultural values and better ourselves outside the country.

“And in the area of cultism, let me say that the war has not started
in Ebonyi State. So there is going to be a very intensive war against
cultism as there will be whistle-blowers in this and we are going to
reward them.”

SaharaReporters, New York

