Nigerians Serving 1000, 500 Years Jail Terms In Ghana —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, claims some Nigerians have been

sentenced to 1,000 years' imprisonment, others 500 years in Ghana.



SaharaReporters could not independently verify the claim as of the

time of filing this report.



Umahi stated this at Township Stadium in Abakiliki during the 59th

Independence anniversary and 23 years of Ebonyi State's creation.



The governor said, “I get a lot of calls from people in Ghana, saying

a lot of them are about to be sentenced. Some people have been

imprisoned for 1000 years and some 500 years.



“So, it is important that as Nigerians, we re-evaluate ourselves

because a major cause of this is quick wealth among Nigerians and

quest to travel aboard at all cost."



Umahi added, “We must, as Nigerians, do everything to uphold our

cultural values and better ourselves outside the country.



“And in the area of cultism, let me say that the war has not started

in Ebonyi State. So there is going to be a very intensive war against

cultism as there will be whistle-blowers in this and we are going to

reward them.”