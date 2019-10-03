SGF Office Gets N16bn For Constituency Projects In 2019 Budget

The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will implement constituency projects valued at N16.40bn in the 2019 budget.

This is according to data obtained by Tracka – a constituency project monitoring tool run by BudgIt.

According to the information, which was mined from the breakdown of the 2019 Zonal Intervention Projects, the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also given N2.63bn and N2.92bn respectively.

The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing was surprisingly saddled with just N1.27bn.

The lowest allocation for constituency projects was the N6m given to the Ministry of Interior.

The ministries and the value of constituency projects allotted to them by members of the national assembly are as follows: Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, N16.40bn, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 15.5bn, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, 13.08bn, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, 10.74bn, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, N7.99bn.

Others are Federal Ministry of Education, N7.65bn, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, 5.75bn, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, 4.11bn, Federal Ministry of Health, 3.06bn, Federal Ministry of Environment, 2.72bn, Federal Ministry of Justice, 2.71bn, Federal Ministry of Communication and Technology 1.20bn.

In every budget, the executive gives the national assembly N100bn to execute zonal intervention projects in their constituencies.

The assembly members are to execute these projects through a ministry suited to the nature of the intended activity.

With the SGF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which have no duty to carry out projects receiving contractual obligations to do so, uncertainty creeps in as to the genuineness of constituency projects.