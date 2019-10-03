Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna

Students and teachers at the Engraver’s College in Kakau Daji area of Kaduna State has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

According to TheCable, at least six students and two teachers were kidnapped.

One of the parents whose daughter was abducted, said that he received a call from the abductors on Thursday morning.

He said, “They told my daughter to give them a number to call, and that was when they called me but I couldn’t understand if they were asking for ransom because they spoke in a language I could barely understand.

“I spoke with my daughter and then they collected the phone from her and terminated the call.”



