BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore, Bakare Bail

Sowore's bail conditions include N100 million and two sureties in like sum, must have one of the sureties must own landed property and deposit N50 million, and prohibited from travelling outside Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019


Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a federal high court sitting in Abuja has
granted Nigerian pro-democracy advocate, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale
Bakare with stringent conditions.

Sowore's bail conditions include N100 million and two sureties in like
sum, must have one of the sureties must own landed property and
deposit N50 million, and prohibited from travelling outside Abuja.

Bakare was granted bail to the sum of N50 million and prohibited from
travelling outside Osun State.

Sowore and Bakare are prohibited from addressing the press until the
completion of the trial.

SaharaReporters, New York

