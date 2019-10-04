BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore, Bakare Bail



Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a federal high court sitting in Abuja has

granted Nigerian pro-democracy advocate, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale

Bakare with stringent conditions.



Sowore's bail conditions include N100 million and two sureties in like

sum, must have one of the sureties must own landed property and

deposit N50 million, and prohibited from travelling outside Abuja.



Bakare was granted bail to the sum of N50 million and prohibited from

travelling outside Osun State.



Sowore and Bakare are prohibited from addressing the press until the

completion of the trial.