Falana Kicks As Court Grants Sowore, Mandate Stringent Bail Conditions

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had while ruling on the bail application of pro-democracy activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, submitted that Sowore should provide N100m and two sureties in like sum.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019

 

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has frowned at the stringent bail condition given to his clients by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had while ruling on the bail application of pro-democracy activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, submitted that Sowore should provide N100m and two sureties in like sum.

The judge also said that one of the sureties must own landed property and deposit N50m and show evidence of tax payment since 2016, while Sowore was barred from travelling outside Abuja and also speaking to the press.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore, Bakare Bail 0 Comments 1 Hour Ago

Mandate, who is the second defendant in the matter, was asked to provide N50m with one surety in like sum as bail condition.

The young man was also barred from speaking to the press and travelling outside Osun State where he resides pending the completion of the trial.

Reacting to the ruling, Falana said that he would be meeting with his legal team to ask the court for waivers on the stringent bail conditions because his clients had committed no offence.

He said, “We would take appropriate steps to ensure that our clients gain their freedom as soon as possible.”

The defendants had been taken back to the Department of State Services custody pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS in Lagos on August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to express their displeasure at the poor state of governance in the country.

On September 30, the Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had granted him bail and ordered the DSS to release him after he met the condition given by depositing his international passport with the court.

But despite that ruling, President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime refused to free him, attracting condemnation from across the world.

The government is charging Sowore for acts of money laundering, insulting Buhari and planning to bring down his government – charges the pro-democracy campaigner vehemently denies and that had been described by legal practitioners across and beyond Nigeria as laughable and baseless.

The matter was adjourned to November 6, 7 and 8 for accelerated trial by the court. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Army General, Tarelah Boroh, Another In Court For N974 Million Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Journalist Agba Jalingo, In Handcuffs, Arrives Court For Bail Ruling
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Knows Fate Today As DSS, Policemen Beef Up Security At Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE BLOG: Sowore, Bakare In Search Of Justice
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech UPDATE: Court Defers Ruling On Jalingo’s Bail To Midday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Group Petitions EFCC, Seeks Probe Of Osinbajo Over N90bn Allegedly Released To Him By FIRS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sports Ex-Nigerian Olympic Eagles Captain, Isaac Promise, Dies At 31
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy SGF Office Gets N16bn For Constituency Projects In 2019 Budget
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, South Africa Working On Car Manufacturing Plan –Ramaphosa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Army General, Tarelah Boroh, Another In Court For N974 Million Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Comment On National Issues By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Journalist Agba Jalingo, In Handcuffs, Arrives Court For Bail Ruling
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad