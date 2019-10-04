Niger: Angry Mob Kills VIO Official For Chasing Three Commercial Motorcycle Riders To Their Death

Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, made the disclosure in Minna, the state capital, on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019

 

An angry mob on Thursday killed a Vehicle Inspector Officer identified as Ahmed Bello in the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Usman said, “On October 3, at about 13:30 hours, three Fulani youths namely Malami Mohammed, Juli Musa and Dawa Ali, riding on an unregistered motorcycle, were told by the VIO to stop but they refused.

“They were chased by the VIO and they ran into a moving trailer with registration No. FKJ 512 XW that was coming from Tegina-Kampani Bobi area.

“All of them were crushed by the trailer and they died on the spot.

“On realising what he did, the VIO official ran towards Kampani Bobi Police outstation for safety but he was pursued by the irate mob and lynched.” 




 

