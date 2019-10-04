Osinbajo Begs Labour Leaders On Minimum Wage: Give Us Benefit Of The Doubt

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinb

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo The Guardian Nigeria


Vice President Yemi Osinabjo is asking the leadership of the Trade
Union Congress to give his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, the
benefit of the doubt regarding the ongoing negotiation of the new
minimum wage.

Osinbajo said Buhari‘s administration would resolve labour’s request
for a salary increase to other levels of workers in a transparent and
honest manner.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday said
the vice-president passed the message at a meeting with the TUC
leadership.

Osinbajo said, “Your coming today indicates your willingness to work
with the government; you should consider the president as someone
committed to the welfare of workers.

“One of the first things he did when we came in was to give states a
series of bailouts to help repay backlog of salaries in several
States.”

He added, “Let us give ourselves room to negotiate properly; the
president wants an honest, open process, we will be transparent and
honest about it. labour leaders should give us the benefit of the
doubt.”
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Comment On National Issues By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Economy SGF Office Gets N16bn For Constituency Projects In 2019 Budget
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, South Africa Working On Car Manufacturing Plan –Ramaphosa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Increases 2020 Budget By N727bn
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE BLOG: Sowore, Bakare In Search Of Justice
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports Ex-Nigerian Olympic Eagles Captain, Isaac Promise, Dies At 31
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Comment On National Issues By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Petitions EFCC, Seeks Probe Of Osinbajo Over N90bn Allegedly Released To Him By FIRS
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Economy SGF Office Gets N16bn For Constituency Projects In 2019 Budget
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, South Africa Working On Car Manufacturing Plan –Ramaphosa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Increases 2020 Budget By N727bn
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad