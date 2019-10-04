Osinbajo Begs Labour Leaders On Minimum Wage: Give Us Benefit Of The Doubt

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo



Vice President Yemi Osinabjo is asking the leadership of the Trade

Union Congress to give his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, the

benefit of the doubt regarding the ongoing negotiation of the new

minimum wage.



Osinbajo said Buhari‘s administration would resolve labour’s request

for a salary increase to other levels of workers in a transparent and

honest manner.



Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday said

the vice-president passed the message at a meeting with the TUC

leadership.



Osinbajo said, “Your coming today indicates your willingness to work

with the government; you should consider the president as someone

committed to the welfare of workers.



“One of the first things he did when we came in was to give states a

series of bailouts to help repay backlog of salaries in several

States.”



He added, “Let us give ourselves room to negotiate properly; the

president wants an honest, open process, we will be transparent and

honest about it. labour leaders should give us the benefit of the

doubt.”

