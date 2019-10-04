Osinbajo Begs Labour Leaders On Minimum Wage: Give Us Benefit Of The Doubt

Vice President Yemi Osinabjo is asking the leadership of the Trade
Union Congress to give his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, the
benefit of the doubt regarding the ongoing negotiation of the new
minimum wage.
Osinbajo said Buhari‘s administration would resolve labour’s request
for a salary increase to other levels of workers in a transparent and
honest manner.
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday said
the vice-president passed the message at a meeting with the TUC
leadership.
Osinbajo said, “Your coming today indicates your willingness to work
with the government; you should consider the president as someone
committed to the welfare of workers.
“One of the first things he did when we came in was to give states a
series of bailouts to help repay backlog of salaries in several
States.”
He added, “Let us give ourselves room to negotiate properly; the
president wants an honest, open process, we will be transparent and
honest about it. labour leaders should give us the benefit of the
doubt.”