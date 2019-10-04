Sowore Knows Fate Today As DSS, Policemen Beef Up Security At Court

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019


Security has been beefed up at the federal high court, Abuja ahead of the hearing of bail application filed by the detained activist, Omoyele Sowore, who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony. 

He is standing trial alongside Olawale Bakare (Mandate) who was charged with the same offence.

Armed policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services have been stationed at strategic locations within and outside the court.  

A police water cannon truck has been stationed in front of the court. 

DSS operatives have also barred journalists from filming Sowore in the courtroom, threatening to arrest them.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu will today rule on the application filed on 30 September by his lawyer, Olumide Fusika after the judge had directed him to file a formal application. 

Olumide who is holding brief for Femi Falana had told the court that the offence was not a capital offence. 

He said Sowore had not been charged with a capital offence but treasonable felony which is not a capital offence under section 41 of the Criminal Code.
 

