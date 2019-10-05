51 Million Children Immunised In Nigeria -WHO

The Nigerian Government supported by the World Health Organisation and other partners, immunised over 51 million children during the annual national immunisation campaigns.

According to the WHO, the intervention conducted in phases from July 30 to August 30, 2019, reached 51,151,924 eligible children across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The campaign was integrated with Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine and fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine.

While 0-59 months' children received bOPV only in selected local government areas of 15 states namely Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara, a total of 12,020,045 children were given both fIPV and bOPV.

"To make this campaign a success, we engaged house to house vaccination teams comprising mainly women, mobilisers and town announcers." "Parents of infants from 0 to 59 months were informed well in advance of the campaign and we administered vaccines in both fixed and temporary posts," says Yusuf Musa, Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Speaking on the outcome of the national campaign, Dr Fiona Braka, WHO Nigeria's Immunisation leader, said, "The essence of this campaign was to ensure eligible children are protected from vaccine preventable diseases.

"Even though Nigeria is edging closer to being certified wild poliovirus (WPV) free, we will not relent in ensuring all children are fully protected not just against polio but other vaccine preventable diseases too."