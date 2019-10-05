51 Million Children Immunised In Nigeria -WHO

According to the WHO, the intervention conducted in phases from July 30 to August 30, 2019, reached 51,151,924 eligible children across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2019

 

The Nigerian  Government supported by the World Health Organisation and other partners, immunised over 51 million children during the annual national immunisation campaigns.

According to the WHO, the intervention conducted in phases from July 30 to August 30, 2019, reached 51,151,924 eligible children across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The campaign was integrated with Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine and fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine.

While 0-59 months' children received bOPV only in selected local government areas of 15 states namely Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara, a total of 12,020,045 children were given both fIPV and bOPV.

"To make this campaign a success, we engaged house to house vaccination teams comprising mainly women, mobilisers and town announcers." "Parents of infants from 0 to 59 months were informed well in advance of the campaign and we administered vaccines in both fixed and temporary posts," says Yusuf Musa, Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Speaking on the outcome of the national campaign, Dr Fiona Braka, WHO Nigeria's Immunisation leader, said, "The essence of this campaign was to ensure eligible children are protected from vaccine preventable diseases.

"Even though Nigeria is edging closer to being certified wild poliovirus (WPV) free, we will not relent in ensuring all children are fully protected not just against polio but other vaccine preventable diseases too."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH High Alert In Nigeria Over Potential Ebola Outbreak
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Ebola In Nigeria: Should We Be Worried? By Chikwe Ihekweazu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH LIBERIA: Ebola Patient Escapes Health Facility In Search Of Food
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Prosecute The Government Not Duncan – Former Liberian Minister Declares
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenyan Priests Calling On Young Women To Avoid WHO Tetanus Vaccine Over Contraceptive Fears
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Doctors’ Partial Strike In Lagos May Become Permanent
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Falana Kicks As Court Grants Sowore, Mandate Stringent Bail Conditions
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Deletes Accounts From Nigeria, UAE, Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Niger: Angry Mob Kills VIO Official For Chasing Three Commercial Motorcycle Riders To Their Death
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Army General, Tarelah Boroh, Another In Court For N974 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Denies Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Bail
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal There’ll Be Anarchy Unless DSS Obeys Court Orders, Group Warns
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu To Deliver Judgment On Sowore's Case Any Moment From Now
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Petitions EFCC, Seeks Probe Of Osinbajo Over N90bn Allegedly Released To Him By FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Corruption: How Nigerian Attorney General Abubakar Malami, Top Officials, Helped Fugitive Maina To Evade Arrest, Trial For 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part 2)
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Fakes Own, Son’s Abduction To Collect N500,000 From Husband
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Comment On National Issues By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad