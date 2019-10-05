Boko Haram Kills 16 Civilians, 11 Soldiers In Borno

This was disclosed by military and militia sources on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2019

 

Boko Haram terrorists have killed 16 civilians and 11 soldiers in Borno State. 

This was disclosed to AFP by military and militia sources on Saturday.

On Thursday, insurgents ambushed a military convoy near Mauro Village in Benisheikh district, according to a military source.

"Our men on patrol fell into a terrorist ambush... which claimed 11 soldiers and wounded 16 others.

"Two other soldiers are still missing,"  an officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

He added, "The terrorists made away with 11 AK-47 rifles and anti-aircraft gun mounted on the gun truck."

In another attack that same day, Boko Haram insurgents opened fire on a vehicle at Frigi Village, killing one person and injuring another, militia sources said.

Jihadist fighters also killed two militiamen in Gubio, 80 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

On Saturday, Boko Haram fighters stormed a camp for those displaced by the conflict in the town of Banki near the border with Cameroon, killing two residents and injuring three vigilantes guarding the area, two militia sources said.

The decade-long Boko Haram campaign has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in North-East Nigeria. 

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Ezekwesili, Odinkalu Call For Release Of Chibok Girls, Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Borno: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover Ammunitions In Gwoza
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram #BBOG Blasts Buhari, Marks 2000 Days Of Chibok Girls’ Captivity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Army General, Tarelah Boroh, Another In Court For N974 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian General Urges Soldiers Not To Dent Image Of Country's Army
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Falana Kicks As Court Grants Sowore, Mandate Stringent Bail Conditions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore, Bakare Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part 2)
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: How Nigerian Attorney General Abubakar Malami, Top Officials, Helped Fugitive Maina To Evade Arrest, Trial For 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Niger: Angry Mob Kills VIO Official For Chasing Three Commercial Motorcycle Riders To Their Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Stringent Bail Condition, Travesty of Justice -Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Columbia University Condemns Continued Detention Of Alumnus, Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education World Teachers Day: Science, English Teachers Get New Retirement Age In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigerian Government Orders Suspension Of Employment In NDDC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Six Persons In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Can Become Stronger If States Have More Powers, Rights, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Deletes Accounts From Nigeria, UAE, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad