BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Six Persons In Adamawa

A local source told SaharaReporters on Saturday that the bandits stormed Gurin Village in Fufore Local Government Area and abducted six young men.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2019

 

Six persons have been kidnapped by heavily armed bandits in Adamawa State.

The source added that the victims were kidnapped along Fufore-Gurin Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The source added that the victims were kidnapped along Fufore-Gurin Road in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the source, the victims were leading their cattle to graze in a field when the kidnappers struck and whisked them away.

Gurin Village is situated along the river bank separating Nigeria and Cameroon on the South-Eastern axis of Adamawa.

The state is experiencing a rise in kidnappings and violent crimes – some of which are high profile ones.

Last week, a professor at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, was abducted and released after the payment of N2m ransom, according a member of his family.

Also last week, Chairman of Tabbital Pulaku Jonde Jam (a Fulani group), Abdu Bali, was murdered in his house, in Yola, the state capital.

When contacted over Saturday’s kidnapping, spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, adding that only four persons were kidnapped. 

He said, "Four persons were kidnapped but the bandits freed one of them to take information home." 

 

 

