EFCC Fear Preventing Governors From Organising Extravagant Parties, Boasts Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said that the fear of the agency has prevented many state governors from organising flamboyant parties.

Magu made the statement on Monday during a visit to the commission’s zonal office in Makurdi, Benue State.

He said, “EFCC is all eyes and ears, wherever and whenever they organise such ostentatious parties, they will be fished out and prosecuted, be it within or outside the country.”

Speaking further, Magu said that the anti-graft agency would not relent in its efforts at curbing the excesses of Nigerian politicians.

He said that the task of fighting corruption was very complex and sophisticated as organised criminal gangs were daily devising new high-tech means of perpetrating fraud and other criminal activities.