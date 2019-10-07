Ex-President, Obasanjo, Reveals Why He Built Church, Mosque Inside His Library Premises

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that his spiritual commitment and the need to fulfill his promise led him to the idea of building a church and mosque within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement by his media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Monday, Obasanjo said those against the idea had been disappointed going by the number of worshippers that visit the two religious sanctuaries.

Obasanjo said, “It is part of my promise to God to have a worship centre to propagate the Gospel of Christ.

“The positive development 10 years after the creation of this church is tremendous and awesome.

“At the beginning, some people were against it but by now they must have been disappointed.

“The same thing applies to the mosque for our Muslim brothers and sisters. I understand people from far and near do come to worship there too. This is gratifying to note.”