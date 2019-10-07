Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady

Bisi Fayemi

First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has said that she suffered sexual harassment while still an undergraduate in the university.

Mrs Fayemi, who spoke in Lagos on Monday during the exclusive screening of BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation documentary on the exploits of randy lecturers at the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana respectively, said that she was lucky not to have been a victim of rape at the hands of her male university teachers.

She said, “I was also a victim of sexual harassment in my university days but I was lucky not to have given in to the demands of sexual predators.

“While watching the BBC’s undercover investigation, I cried and laughed. I cried at what the young ladies were passing through at the hands of lecturers and I also laughed at the audacity these sexual predators have.

“I think it is time to speak out and also support victims of these atrocities. This has to end.”

Speaking further, Fayemi urged states and higher institutions of learning to come up with a robust sex offenders register to not only shame sexual predators but also prevent them from going to perpetrate such evil in other places.

According to her, once such a record was in place, people would think twice before harassing anyone sexually.

According to her, once such a record was in place, people would think twice before harassing anyone sexually.

Following the release of the documentary by the BBC on Monday, reactions have trailed the revelations in Nigeria and Ghana with many calling for the sack and imprisonment of all those indicted in the film.