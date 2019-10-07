Two Americans, One Briton Win Nobel Prize For Medicine

Their findings are helping pharmacists develop treatments for conditions such as heart failure, anaemia, cancer, and other ailments that affect how the body receives oxygen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2019

Two United States and a British doctor were on Monday announced as this year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine winners.

They were rewarded for their research into a molecular switch that determines how cells in the body reacted to fluctuating levels of oxygen.

Their findings are helping pharmacists develop treatments for conditions such as heart failure, anaemia, cancer, and other ailments that affect how the body receives oxygen.

Secretary-General of the Nobel Assembly, Thomas Perlmann, announced on Monday that William G. Kaelin Jnr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza, would share $913,000 for their work.

He said, “They were extremely happy, and happy to share the prize with each other.”

So far, 25 Africans have won the Nobel Prize award and the last to win the Nobel Prize for Medicine is Sydney Brenner of South Africa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Nobody Should Be Billionaire, Zuckerberg Agrees With Sanders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Jails Nigerian Kidnappers Sochi Ezeemo, Peter Shodeinde For 20 Years
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News Doctors At Turkish Hospital In Abuja Say Stella Oduah’s Son Died Of Brain Hemorrhage After He Was Rushed From Another Hospital
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption ICPC Moves Against Visa Racketeering
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International US Offers Niger Surveillance Planes As Boko Haram Attacks Continue
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Will Do All Within My Power To Help Buhari Succeed, Says Ex-Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Real Reason Kwara Assembly Seized Saraki’s Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Governor Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor's Wife 'Acting First Lady'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Mercy Becomes First Female To Win BBNaija
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court To Hear Suit On Buhari’s RefusalTo Hand Over Power To Osinbajo During Foreign Visit On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Emir’s Palace In Yobe
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Seizes Convicted NIMASA Acting DG's N35m, Hotel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Distract Me With Your Insults, Governor Fintiri Tells Senator Abbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs Fayemi: There's Difference Between Minimum Wage Increase, General Wage Review
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Nobody Should Be Billionaire, Zuckerberg Agrees With Sanders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME $11m Cyber Fraud: Lagos Court Orders Invictus Obi’s N280m Forfeited
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad