BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje

Gunmen have abducted no fewer than eight persons in Pegi village located in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The abduction took place Monday night.

The gunmen, said to have dressed in military camouflage, fired shots at two vehicles, a Toyota and Nissan Frontier.

It was gathered that occupants were wounded.

Saharareporters gathered that one of the victims was later released by the gunmen.

A 10-year-old boy was reported to be among the victims.

Efforts to confirm the abduction from the Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, were unsuccessful.