Nigerian Farmers, 38, Drown In River On Way To Farms

Thirty-eight Nigerian farmers have drowned in Bauchi State on their way to their farms.



The tragedy occurred in Kirfi River, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.



The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Bappa Danmalikin Bara, told journalists on Monday that efforts to rescue them were unsuccessful.



Bara said, “I want to commiserate with the people of Kirfi, Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole over the loss of our brothers on their way to their farms.



‘‘They entered a canoe. They were 40 in number.



"But, unfortunately, 38 of them drowned; only two people escaped.



"We discovered two bodies along Badara and we contacted local divers but we couldn’t rescue them.



"We suspect all of them died. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive them of their sins."

