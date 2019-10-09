Baby Battles For Life After Soldier’s Dog Tears Off Scalp In Abuja Barracks

Incidentally, Michael did not scream as his blood littered everywhere. About four of us began throwing stones at the dog in a bid to get him to free Michael to no avail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

A 13-month-old baby, Michael Duniya, is currently battling to stay alive after being almost mauled to death by a pitbull at Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, according to a report by PUNCH. 

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday around 7:30am.

The dog, believed to be a pitbull, was said to have broken free from its cage and wandered off into the block where little Michael was playing with his four-year-old brother.

Upon seeing the dog, his older brother immediately fled into the house but Michael was not quick enough as the dog pounced on him.

The dog subsequently grabbed him by the head and pulled him about 30 metres away and began to bite him repeatedly.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she quickly raised the alarm.

She said, “I was by my balcony when I saw the dog grab Michael by the head. The dog bit his ear and tore off his scalp, exposing his brain.

“Incidentally, Michael did not scream as his blood littered everywhere. About four of us began throwing stones at the dog in a bid to get him to free Michael to no avail.

“Someone was able to get a cutlass and slashed the dog with it but it would not let Michael go. It was when the cutlass hit the face of the dog that the dog fell and died.”

It was learnt that a soldier, a Regimental Sergeant Major, who owns the dog, became furious at the killing of his dog when he was informed.

Another neighbour, who craved anonymity because military personnel are not allowed to speak to the press, said the RSM had about seven dogs.

He said the dogs had been terrorising residents especially children but all complaints to military authorities had fallen on deaf ears.

He said, “Some weeks ago, the same dog was let loose and began chasing children all over the place.

“A little girl fell into a gutter while running. I personally had to save the girl and chase the dog away.

“As a soldier, I am not afraid of the dog but these little children playing in the barracks are not safe.”

Michael was said to have been given first aid at the barracks clinic before being transferred to a hospital in the Apo area of Abuja.

The father of the victim was said to have donated two pints of blood to his son, who was still in a critical condition on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters, New York

