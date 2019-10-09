NIMC Urges Prospective Nigerian Undergraduates To Enrol For NIN

NIN was mandatory for the UTME examination, hence obtaining the NIN qualifies candidates for its registration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

The National Identity Management Commission has advised all 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates not yet enrolled for the National Identification Number to visit any NIMC office nationwide to do so.

Information Technology/Identity Database Officer of NIMC, Chuks Onyepunuka, made the call on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He stated, “We have indeed made tremendous progress and of course we can do better. 

“We have successfully built the National Identity Database with capacity to hold over two hundred million records. Also in place is a sophisticated ABIS.”

In June, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board stated that starting from year 2020, UTME/Direct Entry candidates will register for its examinations with their NIN to solve the challenges of multiple registration.

