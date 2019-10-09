Woman Jailed For Stabbing Fiance To Death

A 27-year-old woman, Blessing Edet, was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing her 33-year-old fiance, Edet Ebong, to death during a fight.

Earlier, the young woman had been charged with one count charge of murder, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The sentence was however, commuted to voluntary manslaughter by the trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Justice Taiwo said, “By stabbing the deceased in the lower part of his abdomen, she did not intend to cause grievous harm to the defendant.

“The defendant has established factors necessary to prove the self-defence.

“I find that the defendant acted in self-defence as she was a victim of an unprovoked assault.

“The defendant is not guilty of murder but I find her guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of Edet Ebong.

“I hereby sentence the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with no option of fine.

“The sentence will take effect from August 2015 which is when she had been in custody.”